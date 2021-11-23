French PM Jean Castex Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Meeting Belgian Counterpart

French PM Jean Castex on Monday, 22 November, tested positive for COVID-19, hours after meeting his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, who is now self-isolating. According to a statement from his office, the French PM will adapt his schedule for the coming 10 days to continue his activity in isolation. It was announced that Castex was self-isolating after his 11-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus following her father’s meeting with the Belgian Prime Minister in Brussels.

On the other hand, PM De Croo’s office said that he will undergo COVID test on Wednesday and will self-isolate while awaiting the result, as will the foreign affairs, defense, justice and home ministers. According to Belgian state broadcaster RTBF, Castex met with De Croo on Monday following which the Belgian PM and four other ministers were self-isolating.

“Since Prime Minister De Croo received the French Prime Minister for security talks, he has immediately interrupted his activities,” a statement from his office said.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Castex has of late been seen breaking social distancing recommendations. According to Politico, last week, the French PM was filmed shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with guests while unmasked at an indoor event at the Interior Ministry. When asked about it during a press briefing, a government spokesperson defended Castex, saying that "we are all humans and there can be, from time to time, a moment of inattention”.

COVID-19 situation in France

Castex’s self-isolation also comes amid the surge in COVID cases. According to reports, hospitalisations and deaths linked to the virus are rising in France, although the country is far below the crisis levels of earlier stages. But earlier this month, the French government’s spokesperson Gabriel Attal warned that the country is “on alert” amid the re-emergence of COVID.

Gabriel Attal has informed that even though France has a high vaccination rate, he insisted that they require “vigilance” in the country. The French government spokesperson while speaking on Radio France Internationale said that there is no lockdown planned in the country. Furthermore, he highlighted that end of year celebrations in France will not be impacted due to restrictions such as those imposed in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

(With inputs from AP)