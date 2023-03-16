French President Emmanuel Macron Shuns The Parliament To Raise French Retirement Age

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Marcon shunned the French Parliament and imposed the infamous retirement age reform Bill. The highly unpopular Bill deals with increasing the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. According to the American news outlet CNBC, the Frech President decided to override the parliament by invoking his special constitutional powers. The Bill has been a matter of contention and sparked several protests across the country in the past. Earlier this week, the highly controversial reform Bill was passed by the French Senate.

After getting approved by the Senate, the reform Bill reached the French National Assembly. However, the chances of it getting approved by the lower house of the parliament were not guaranteed, CNBC reported. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Upper Chamber with 195 votes in favour. However, around 112 parliamentarians in the Senate, voted against the Bill. As Macron decided to override the French Parliament, the President argued that the reforms are needed to keep the pension system from nose-diving into a deficit. The rise of the ageing French population and the increasing life expectancy is part of the reason for such a decline.

Macron triggered his presidential powers minutes before voting

As per the report by CNBC, the decision to use the special power was made by the President during a Cabinet meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace. The decision came just minutes before the voting was supposed to be initiated in the National Assembly. Instead, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne entered the lower chamber of the parliament and announced that the French government has triggered Article 49.3 of the French Constitution.

The Article 49.3 of the French Constitution enables the French government to push a Bill through the National Assembly without a vote. The move was enshrined in the constitution since its inception in 1958. But, the move also comes with a cost, After the Article is initiated, the opposition lawmakers then have 24 hours to file a no-confidence motion against the French government and at least one-tenth of lawmakers in the lower house of the parliament will have to support the motion which will eventually topple the government, The New York Times reported. Hence, the move by the French president can be considered a risky one.