French President Emmanuel Macron Visits Flood-hit Mountains Near French Riveria

French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to the flood-ravaged mountains near French Riveria on Wednesday, October 7 and said that it will take months to reconstruct buildings, roads, and bridges in the region. While speaking to the local residents, Macron said that the area in the Alps will take time to return to normalcy.

13 people dead

As per reports, the authorities have informed that at least 13 people have died and several others were missing in the border region of France and Italy. Both the countries are still busy assessing damage after incessant rains started on Friday, October 2 sweeping away homes, livestock and bodies from the cemeteries.

In addition to this, the death tally in France's Alpes-Maritimes region has increased to five and at least 20 people were reported to be missing. As per reports, Macron visited the worst-hit areas using a chopper to travel from one village to another in the mountainous area having close proximity to the Mediterranean coast.

Before the trip, Macron wrote on Facebook, "The nation will not abandon any of its territories, any of its children". "Together we will surmount this", he added.

Macron added that an emergency fund will be created to rebuild the infrastructure and essential equipment. He further said that the state will provide 100 million euros ($118 million) as emergency aid and will seek additional financial help from the European Union and local authorities.

The massive flooding ravaged the mountainous regions in France's southeastern Alpes-Maritimes region and Italy’s northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont in the aftermath of a storm that hit the regions on Friday and Saturday. As per reports, many dead bodies could not be identified as the current in the waters swept them away.

As per reports, the French leader said that more than 900 rescuers, as well as 500 police officers and troops, were actively involved in the rescue operation in the mountainous region which has a populace of 12,000 people. In addition, Macron thanked the firefighters and rescuers for braving such a situation both in Tende and Breil-sur-Roya, before heading to Saint-Martin-Vesubie.

Inputs/Image: AP