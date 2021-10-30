G20 Summit: Italy PM Mario Draghi Asserts 'multilateralism' As Best Solution For COVID

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday, October 30, asserted that "multilateralism is the best answer" to handle the problems caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. Addressing the G20 summit in Rome, Draghi stated that earlier, they used to face "protectionism, unilateralism, nationalism". However, he added that amid the present challenges, "multilateralism" is required to deal with the problems.

"The pandemic has kept us apart. Earlier before we have used protectionism, unilateralism, nationalism, but the more we go with all our challenges, the more it is clear that multilateralism is the best answer to the problems we face today," Mario Draghi said at the G20 meet.

Speaking at the G20 summit, Mario Draghi highlighted that "multilateralism" was needed to handle problems like a COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and equitable taxation. He added that they could not deal with these issues if they try to deal with them alone. Draghi underscored that they need to come together and work in addressing the problems. He further added, "We must recall the spirit that led to the creation of the group."

"In many ways, it (multilateralism) is the only possible answer. From the pandemic to climate change to fair and equitable taxation, going it alone is simply not an option. We must do what we can all do to overcome our difference," Mario Draghi said at the G20 summit.

The Italian Prime Minister told his fellow G20 members that nearly two years after the start of the COVID pandemic, they can look towards the future with "some optimism." He underlined that the vaccination campaigns, efforts from government and central banks have led to the "global economy to rebound". Furthermore, he pointed out to the countries that have launched recovery plans to enhance their growth and further sustainability.

"Many of our countries have launched recovery plans to boost growth, reduce inequalities, promote sustainability. Together, we are building a new economic modal and the world will be all the better for it. However, we must be aware of the challenges we face collectively," Mario Draghi said at the G20 summit.

Speaking about the World Health Organisation (WHO) target of vaccinating 40% of the global population, Italy's PM asserted that they are close to achieving the goal of vaccinating 40% of the world's population. He added that in high-income countries, over 70% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and in the poorer nations, the percentage drops to about 3%. He added, "These differences are morally unacceptable and globally undermine." At the opening of the G20 summit, Draghi said, "We reached a historic agreement for a fairer and more effective international tax system."

(With Inputs from ANI)

