G20 Summit: Pope Francis Reciprocates PM Narendra Modi's Gift With Bronze Plaque

During their meeting at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican on Saturday, October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Pope Francis with a silver candle stand and a book on India's environmental commitment. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters regarding the Prime Minister's visit that Pope Francis reciprocated with a "bronze plaque" with the message "desert will become a garden."

PM Modi met Pope Francis earlier in the day while attending the G20 Summit. It was Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with Pope Francis. PM Modi and Pope Francis also discussed the threat of climate change. The two leaders talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on people all across the world. According to the MEA's tweet and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Prime Minister Modi has invited Pope Francis to visit India soon.

Official Spokesman for Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi posted the pictures of the meeting on Twitter. The caption read, "PM @narendramodi was received by Pope Francis @Pontifex in Vatican today. The two leaders exchanged views on various issues, including climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. PM also extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India at an early date."

PM Modi also informed the Pope on India's ambitious climate-change plans, as well as the country's success in administering one billion COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Pope has graciously accepted the invitation of PM Modi

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, in a press conference, said, "The last Pope visit to India was in 1999. The Pope has graciously accepted the invitation of PM Modi. And in his own word and I am paraphrasing it, he said you have given me the greatest gift. I am looking forward to visiting India." He added that the Prime Minister gave his Holiness a candle stand and a book about India's environmental commitment. Pope responded with a bronze plaque inscribed with the words "the desert will become a garden."

Pope Francis emphasised cordial relations between the Vatican and India during his conversation with Prime Minister Modi, according to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office. According to the statement, "Pope Francis received in audience, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi."

PM Modi and other international leaders have assembled to attend the G20 Summit, which is being held this year in Rome, Italy. The Summit, which is slated for October 30-31, is centred on the theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity,' with an emphasis on pandemic recovery and strengthening global health governance.

