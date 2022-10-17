German Cops Assault Protesters Rallying Over Inflation; Indian Netizens Slam 'hypocrisy'

As the Germans flooded the streets in Berlin to protest against the authorities' failure to tackle the increasing inflation, and cost of living as energy prices skyrocketed, police were spotted heckling and manhandling the demonstrators in an act being termed as "hypocritical" by the Indian social media. Protesters clashed with the police as officers exercised brutal force to disperse the crowd apparently "peacefully" protesting against the inflation. The same German police "welcomed and gave protection to protesters for India’s NRC and CAA in Germany," a tweet mentioned, questioning their alleged "double standards."

— The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) October 17, 2022

— The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) October 17, 2022

Police in Germany led several rounds of demonstrations against the anti-Citizenship Amendment (CAA) the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the unrest in the JNU university. Carrying an Indian flag in the European country, with India maligning emblazoned on the placards, the crowd kicked off demonstrations near the Brandenburg Gate until the Indian Embassy. They were given heavy police protection as they bellowed slogans of "Azadi" and dubbed India as "anti-democratic" alleging rising division and atrocities against the minority communities.

Some banners compared India with 1933 Germany, others ran a smear campaign in German and English making serious claims about violation of the Indian constitution. "India is burning," one placard read, "Save India" read another.

'Enough is enough..' Germans demonstrate against inflation

As Germans now crowded the streets in the city centre of Cologne chanting, "Enough is enough: Prices have to fall" to question the government's economic policies, high cost of living and inflation, officers were seen ruthlessly beating, kicking and heaving the demonstrators into the police van. Some were detained with coercion, and others were abused and mistreated. They were demanding that the recent hikes in gas prices be withdrawn, as well as an upper limit must be introduced by the government to make the rent affordable for the Germans.

"There is no freedom in Germany, if someone protests, they will be tried and punished," a tweet read on German social media, as graphic visuals from the anti-inflation demonstrations widely circulated. "This is how they treat peaceful protesters in Germany in the 'rules based' West," another tweet read. "There is no difference between the system of repressing protesters in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federal Republic of Germany. In both of them, the protesters are tried and punished. There is no freedom of speech and the right to protest in them," while one other claimed.