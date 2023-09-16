German FM Annalena Baerbock Brands Putin, Xi 'dictators,' Calls For Peace In Ukraine

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as "dictators" whose aggressive geopolitical moves such as invasions could embolden other leaders across the world to follow suit. In a conversation with Fox News on Thursday, Baerbock called for Ukraine's freedom from Russian occupation.

The FM was questioned about how Berlin thinks the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine could end. She then noted that the only outcome can be “liberty and peace in Ukraine" as her country vows to support the war-torn nation for “as long as it takes." “Because if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin were to win this war, what sign would that be for other dictators in the world? Like Xi, the Chinese president? So, therefore, Ukraine must win this war,” she said.

When Biden called Jinping a 'dictator'

This isn't the first time that a Western figure has branded Jinping and Putin as dictators. Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden made a similar remark after a Chinese balloon speculated to be a surveillance tool drifted into American airspace and was later shot down by a warplane.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was there. That's a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn't know what happened. That wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course," Biden said in June.

The remark garnered criticism from Beijing, which described it as absurd and provocative in nature. The Chinese embassy in Washington condemned the "irresponsible remarks" and warned that it would receive a strong response from Beijing. Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng further told White House officials to "undo the negative impact” of the statement or “bear all the consequences."