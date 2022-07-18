German Interior Minister Warns Of Radical Protests In Nation Amid Skyrocketing Fuel Prices

Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, on Sunday, warned of possible radical protests in the country amid soaring energy prices in the country. Hit by Russia’s cut in supply of hydrocarbons, Europe’s largest economy is now battered with a shortage of natural gas. Addressing media about the same, Faeser reckoned that there was a “risk” that several radical groups could use the ongoing inflation of fuel prices as a “new mobilization theme” for protests.

“Of course, there is a risk that those who, even during the coronavirus pandemic, showed their contempt for democracy and often associated with right-wing extremists, will try to use skyrocketing prices as a new mobilization theme,” the lawmaker told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

At present, the country is governed by the so-called ‘Traffic Light Coalition’ led by socialist Olaf Scholz. As the Kremlin continues to slash fuel supply, Germany is currently underfilled in order to survive the winter without gas from Russia, as per the head of the Federal Network Agency (German regulator) Klaus Müller. The shortage, according to Faeser, has now given a chance for extremists to sow hatred and divide in the country.

“At the same time, populists and extremists use every crisis to sow fear and divide society, as well as for hatred and threats”, Faeser added.

Gazprom shut down Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance

Earlier this month, Russia's main gas supplier Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which is the main route for supplying gas from the Russian Federation to Europe. Gazprom said that it suspended the operation of the gas pipeline for 10 days for maintenance. German officials have expressed concern that Russia might not start supplying gas to full capacity to Europe citing a technical reason.

In June, Gazprom had reduced the supply of gas through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% citing technical issues over equipment that Siemens Energy in Canada did not return to Moscow due to sanctions imposed against Russia. According to AP, German leaders had refuted claims of Russia for a reduction in gas supply announced in June calling the decision political in a bid to further increase the energy prices.

(Image: AP)