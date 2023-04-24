An easyJet flight from the United Kingdom was forced to make an emergency landing due to “disruption” created by the passengers onboard. Following the landing, eyewitnessed told the reporters that the German police had boarded the plane and removed the “disruptive passengers”, Independent UK reported. As per the British news outlet, the plane took off from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport at 1.06 pm on Wednesday. The final destination was expected to be Dalaman in Turkey. According to the Independent UK, the trouble started around an hour after the plane took off.

As per the report, the plane started circling over the German city of Munich, when the conflict broke out, the plane eventually landed in the German city where the German police boarded the flight. The officers then went on to remove two people from the flight. While not a lot of information about what actually happened came out, passengers told local media that they felt “unsafe” by the behaviour of a male passenger. After all the tensions simmered down, a spokesperson from the airline company spoke to the Independent UK to confirm the incident. However, even the spokesperson did not give clarity over what actually happened. “easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time,” the spokesperson told Independent UK following the whole incident.

Speculations about what happened

While no authorities have given clarity over what actually happened, eyewitnesses and fellow passengers on the flight reportedly felt “unsafe” by the disruptive behaviour of the passengers. According to Simple Flying, one eyewitness revealed that one of the passengers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend to an extent that the staff had to intervene. After the cabin crew struggled to take control of the situation, the captain eventually intervened and decided to divert the flight to Munich Airport. The spokesperson told Independent UK, that the airline’s cabin crew are trained to deal with such situations.

This is not the first time the airlines had to deal with such an incident. On April 22, a flight departing from Liverpool for Tenerife suffered from the horrors of disruptive passengers. According to simple flying, the incident was described as a "massive brawl' which eventually led to the flight taking an expedited priority landing in Tenerife.