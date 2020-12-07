Germany: 13,000 people evacuated after unexploded World War II bomb unearthed in Frankfurt

As many as 13,000 people were, on December 6, evacuated after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered in Germany’s financial capital Frankfurt. According to local emergency services, the 500kg British bomb was unearthed at a construction site in city’s Gallus district. The bomb was later diffused by Hesse state experts, Associated Press reported.

Soon after the bomb was discovered, authorities had set up a 700-meter evacuation radius in the west of the city Centre. Not only were people sent out of the area but also trains were stopped from operating in the area till evening. Around 700 who were unable to find places to stay with friends or family during the operation were looked after in Frankfurt’s convention centre. The subjected area housed not only the headquarters of Deutsche Bahn national rail operator but also internet and heating infrastructure. In addendum, the area is the home of more elderlies than youngsters.

Still littered with bombs

While it has been almost 75 years since the Second World War came to end, Germany is still littered by unexploded allied bombs. Earlier this year, experts diffused another unexploded bomb just outside Tesla's first European factory in Berlin. In addendum, colossal bombs were also discovered and diffused in another German town Cologne and Dortmund this year. Earlier in June, nearly 2,700 people were asked to leave their homes after a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb was found in Frankfurt. Buses and trains were also shut down around the Convention Centre, where the massive bomb was discovered.

