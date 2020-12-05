Germany: Neighbours 'unexpectedly Inherit Property' As Woman Leaves $7.5 Mn For Them

Germany resident Renate Wedel died on December 23, 2019 at the age of 81 in Frankfurt am Main. After the demise of Wedel and her husband Alfred Wedel who died in the year 2014, the Waldsolms community on April 6, 2020, got to know that Ms. Renate Wedel had appointed her as a substitute heir. The inheritance for the heir includes a bank balance, a share deposit and valuables, reports the official website of the community.

Waldsolms community inherits $7.5 million

“In addition, the municipality inherited the property in Weiperfelden, which was intended as a legacy, because the legatee has declared to the Frankfurt probate court that it does not want to accept it. This against the background that investments still have to be made in the house and outbuildings. In addition, the residents' contributions have to be paid for the recently completed “Auf der Hardt” road”, read the statement. The testator made sure that she makes it an obligation for the community to use the inheritance for community infrastructure and facilities.

According to the reports by the official website, the inheritance amounts to a total of €6.2 million that is, $7.5 million. Before this inheritance was taken over, the municipal bodies required various resolutions, which were uneasy in the corona times. Also, it agreed with the Office for Allocation and Auditing of the Lahn-Dill district on the process of dealing with an inherited share portfolio. The statement read, "Mr. Wedel was active on the stock exchange and was very successful there. Distributions that threw off the share portfolio were repeatedly reinvested in shares". However, it is not yet clear as to what will be done with the property.

(Image Credits: waldsolms.de/Unsplash)

