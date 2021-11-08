Germany: 57-year-old Man Stabs Child At A Store In Munich; Victim Stable But Cause Unclear

A 10-year-old boy was attacked with a knife by a 57-year-old man in a department store based in Munich, on Saturday evening. Citing news agency dpa, Associated Press said that the German police confirmed the incident and 50 officers reached the incident site. The police officers said that the incident happened at the TK Maxx department store in Munich.

According to a report by Bayerischer Rundfunk, the child was injured on his neck and shoulder. The local media said that the injured child was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was said to be stable. There was no connection between the man and the child.

The police told the local media that the suspect was arrested and is being investigated for attempted homicide. Notably, this was not the first time such an incident happened in a department store. Several such incidents have been reported in Munich in the past decade.

Earlier on November 6, Saturday, a 27-year-old man stabbed four people with a knife on a German high-speed train, authorities told AP on Sunday. The authorities said that the man attacked the people randomly and showed signs of mental illness. Also, the authorities denied the motive of terrorist attacks behind the incident. Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested on the train and was taken to a psychiatric clinic.

The accused is a Syrian citizen: Authorities

"Using an 8-centimetre (3.1-inch) folding knife, the suspect first went after a 26-year-old man in the same train car, wounding him in the head. The suspect then attacked a 60-year-old man, who was wounded on his head and torso and wounded another 60-year-old man. He then fled to another train car and stabbed a 39-year-old man on his upper body," the authorities told the Associated Press.

According to Police, the accused is a Syrian citizen and landed in Germany in 2014. Subsequently, he was granted asylum and had been living in Passa. The suspect reportedly lost his job the day before the attack, said the authorities.

"As per initial probe, the accused has been suffering from mental illness, including potential paranoid schizophrenia," chief prosecutor Gerhard Neuhof told AP.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP