Germany: 650 people test positive in Gutersloh abattoir, schools suspended

At least 650 people have reportedly tested positive at an abattoir in Germany, as authorities are now warning people against a second wave of the COVID-19 infection in the country. As of now, over 1000 people have been tested in the slaughterhouse located in Gutersloh, a city in the northwestern part of Germany, while hundreds of others are waiting to be tested. The new cluster has also pushed over 7000 people in quarantine in a country which is already struggling with job losses and unemployment.

According to authorities in the Guetersloh county, who have suspended the slaughterhouse’s operation since June 17, the new cluster centres the abattoir operated by the Toennies Group in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck. Meanwhile, the company officials have attributed the new stage to workers returning home after the country’s border restrictions eased. According to reports, all the workers and everybody who came in their contact has been asked to remain in quarantine.

Schools suspended

In addition, authorities have also suspended schools and childcare centres in the region until the end of the month to prevent the infection from spreading. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has “welcomed” the move to prevent a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the nation. Germany, which reported 190,179 cases and 8,92 fatalities till now, has been lauded for it's effective control the infection. Currently, the Merkel led government has banned large events till the end of October.

Germany started loosening its coronavirus restrictions in late April and has largely kept infection rates low, though local outbreaks linked to slaughterhouses, church services and a restaurant among other things have caused some concern. There have been several outbreaks at German slaughterhouses in recent weeks, prompting the government to impose stricter safety rules for the industry and ban the practice of using sub-contractors.

(With inputs from AP)

Image credits: AP