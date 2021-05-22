Germany Declares UK A 'virus Variant Region', Issues New Travel Guidelines

Germany has classified the United Kingdom as an area of a variant of concern. There is a rise in cases of more infectious variants in the UK and the German authorities in order to prevent the spread of the disease in the country has issued new rules. Germany has imposed temporary ban on all travellers arriving from the UK except from its own residents due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 cases of B.1.617 variant.

Germany bans travellers arriving from UK

The decision comes a week after Germany declared the UK a COVID "risk area". As per the guidelines that will come into effect from May 23, people arriving from the UK even if they test negative have to remain in quarantine for two weeks. According to the German Embassy in the UK, The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland continues to remain affected by COVID-19. There are local outbreaks of the novel virus occurring again, including cases of B.1.617 variant. The German government has classified the UK as an area of a variant of concern with effect from May 23 to prevent the spread of the virus. The new decision will not apply to people travelling from one flight to another and remain in the airport transit area.

Germany has classified the UK as an area of variant of concern, with effect from 23 May. Therefore a ban on transportation and entry into Germany applies from 23 May.

COVID-19 situation in UK

UK reported 2,829 new COVID-19 cases and 9 people died due to deadly virus on May 21. According to the data released by PHE, UK has reported 3424 COVID-19 cases of the B.1.617.2 variant. There is an increase of 2,111 on total cases of the previous week. The cases are predominantly affecting the North West of England particularly Bolton and London. As per Public Health England, 37,518,614 people have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine while 21,659,783 people have received two doses of the vaccine.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated:



On 21 May, 2,829 new cases and 9 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK.



37,518,614 people have now received the first dose of a #vaccine and 21,659,783 have received a 2nd dose.

We have updated the number of confirmed cases of #COVID19 #variants identified in UK.



More: https://t.co/NxiBAaLVss



Cases of VOC-21APR-02 have risen by 2,111 since last week. These are still predominantly affecting the North West of England – particularly Bolton – and London.



