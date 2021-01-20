Germany Extends Partial Lockdown Amid Concerns Of New COVID-19 Variant As Deaths Spike

Germany has extended its COVID-19 lockdown amid reports of the new, more infectious virus variant emerging in the country. According to reports, German authorities have extended the lockdown until February 14. This comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a crisis meeting with leaders of 16 states, who all agreed on the "necessary" preventive measures, keeping in mind the health of citizens and already hard-hit economy.

Existing rules tightened

The extension of the lockdown comes with new tightened rules, such as compulsory use of clinical face masks in shops as well as in public transport. Earlier, people were allowed to wear homemade masks or clothing materials before entering shops or public transport, but the new rule makes it mandatory to wear clinical masks.

The partial lockdown was initially imposed in Germany in November last year, shutting down restaurants and other leisure places. But in mid-December, when a new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the UK, the European nation extended the restrictions to schools, sporting facilities, and non-essential shops. The latest set of rules announced on Tuesday comes amid a rising number of deaths in the country. Germany reported its highest single-day deaths on January 19 as the country lost 1,734 people to COVID-19. Germany has registered more than 2 million cases and over 48,000 deaths to date.

According to reports, the Netherlands and Denmark may also impose strict lockdowns following Germany's decision to extend the partial lockdown over concerns regarding a new variant. The United Kingdom reported about the new variant in December 2020, attributing it to the rising cases in the country. Scientists suggested that the new variant can spread faster and is more severe than all other strains detected since the start of the pandemic. South Africa also reported the new strain a few days later, which prompted several countries to impose a travel ban and other preventive measures.

