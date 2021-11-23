Germany FM Heiko Maas Highlights Need For Government To Work Towards NATO

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass has stated that Germany’s next government must work towards their commitments within NATO. Speaking at the foreign policy forum in Berlin, Heiko Maas highlighted that the government must continue “contributing to the Atlantic Alliance," reported Sputnik. He accused China and Russia of using hybrid warfare methods and disinformation techniques to target Western society.

Speaking at the foreign policy forum in Berlin, Maas claimed that Russian and Chinese authorities were testing NATO’s rules-based order, laws of the global community and human laws, as per the Sputnik report. He further highlighted that Germany was making efforts in the formation of a new coalition and increasing ties with “like-minded countries” as the country can become “strong” if it has “allies and it’s not alone.”

Germany must continue their work towards NATO

Heiko Maas informed that NATO has started a “reflection process” to work out a strategic plan by the end of 2022. According to the German Foreign Minister, the plan will help in restructuring the alliance’s security tasks and combat cyber and space threats. He asserted that despite the predictions that the alliance would break, NATO has stood strong. Furthermore, he mentioned that strong partners would help their country in having a strong economy and being an active member in an “interconnected world.”

NATO Chief warns Russia against 'provocation’ with Ukraine

Last week, Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg had warned Moscow stating that there should be no additional provocation or aggressive actions against Ukraine, The Guardian reported. The US expressed their concerns after sighting a movement of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border. Further, Jens Stoltenberg called on the Putin administration to be transparent about its military actions near Ukraine. Stoltenberg’s made the remarks during his meeting with the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. As per the Guardian report, during the meeting, the Secretary-General of NATO and Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged the crisis in the border area and discussed "the security situation in and around Ukraine." Stoltenberg mentioned that he did not want to speculate the situation, however, he called it “dangerous”.

Image: AP