Germany: Ice Cream Manufacturer Renames Product Called 'Moscow' To 'Kyiv'

After Russia ordered a full-fledged military offensive against neighbouring Ukraine, the conflict has united western countries to stand against Moscow. In a similar move, Germany's largest grocery chain, Edeka, has renamed its "Moscow" sandwich ice cream to "Kyiv". The supermarket has taken this decision to show solidarity with war-ravaged Ukraine.

Buyers can only buy "Kyiv" ice cream, and all old packets with the "Moscow" name have been removed, as per RIA Novosti. However, this is not the first time any company has taken such a decision. Earlier, REWE and Aldi had announced a boycott of Russian goods due to the military operation in Ukraine. The report says that the remaining products named 'Moscow' will be removed from the shelves and donated to charity. Raising its voice in support of the EU and the Government of Germany, the grocery chain stated it will always support all the sanctions that were initiated by the EU and the federal government.

"We support all the sanctions that were initiated by the EU and the federal government. That is why we are already determining whether and to what extent we have products from Russia or companies owned by Russian oligarchs in our assortment," Edeka said in a press statement.

In a similar move recently, the New York City Council approved a bill to change Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue's names in Brooklyn to the "Ukrainian Way". Earlier, on April 22, part of Korunovachni Street in Prague (Czech Republic), where the Russian Embassy is located, was renamed the Street of Ukrainian Heroes.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)