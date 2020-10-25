'Germany In 'very Serious Phase' Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Hard Months Ahead': Angela Merkel

Amid the rising COVID-19 infections in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, on October 24, indicated that the country is yet to face its most difficult months. While calling it a ‘very serious phase,’ Merkel warned that the virus is spreading faster than at the start more than six months ago. During her regular television address to the nation, she called on the Germans to refrain from travelling, outdoors meetings and activities in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Merkel said, "We are in a very serious phase of the COVID pandemic. The number of new cases is spiralling upwards, day by day. The pandemic is spreading again rapidly, even faster than at the start more than six months ago”.

She added that for Germany the ‘comparatively relaxed summer is over’. She said that it depends on the citizens’ actions on how they would spend the winter and celebrate Christmas. The German chancellor urged people to not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

“Please, do not celebrate unless it is absolutely essential. Please, stay at home, in your own town, wherever possible," the chancellor said.

Germany reports highest daily increase

Germany which was one of the initial countries to curb the spread coronavirus pandemic is currently witnessing a surge in cases. On Saturday, the EU nation confirmed over 14,700 new coronavirus cases over the 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, Germany has reported nearly 403,291 COVID-19 infections overall, with 9,954 deaths.

On October 22, the head of Robert Koch Institute said that the country is facing ‘very serious’ rise in coronavirus cases. Addressing media reporters from Berlin, Lothar Wieler asserted that it was because of “private gatherings”, especially amongst the youth, that had led to the dramatic rise in the COVID-19 cases. However, touting a solution for the same he went on to reckon that “systematic compliance with restrictive measures" could help better the situation.

Last week, an aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel also reportedly said that with hard months to come and a stricter clampdown, people will have to stop the travel and partying, where infection chains spread mostly. Chancellor's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told public broadcaster ARD that the country had plans to cap the total number of people allowed in public premises, much like England, unfortunately, imposing sweeping measures to curb transmission rate as country battles the second wave.

