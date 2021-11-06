Germany: Knife Attack On Train In Bavaria Leaves Several Injured; Cops Arrest One Suspect

A knife attack on a train in the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday, 6 November left three people injured including two severe cases, as per Bild newspaper. The train was travelling near Neumarkt between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the incident. German Federal Police said that a male was arrested shortly afterwards the incident and that there was now “no danger to the population.” The police statement added, “At the moment, there is no further information about the persons involved.”

Additionally, a police spokesperson told BR24 public broadcaster that the details of the attack were unclear at that time but police received a call around 9 AM. Bild also reported that the investigators are presently ruling out a terrorist background. The train was then stopped near the town of Seubersdorf, south of Nuremberg, police also said. Reportedly, a spokesperson for German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said that the line between both the cities has been shut down.

The German Police said in a statement, “It is currently in the district of Neumarkt. At around 9 a.m., the police were informed that there would be attacks on passengers in an ICE. The police arrested a male shortly afterwards. According to initial findings, several people were injured. There is currently no longer any danger. The police are on-site with a large number. The train is currently in Seubersdorf station.

“There is currently no more detailed information on the people involved. It will be reported. A press officer will be on site shortly,” it added.

