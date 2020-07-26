Germany: Plane Collides With Hot Air Balloon And Crashes Into Home, Three Killed

In a horrific incident, an airplane in Germany crashed into a residential building in the city of Wesel after colliding with a hot air balloon, killing three and injuring an infant. According to international media reports, the aircraft plunged into the house 35 miles north of Dusseldorf in the afternoon on July 25. The light then plane burst into flames prompting the firefighters and police to rush to the scene in response.

Meanwhile, the area had been cordoned off, claim reports.

Though the aircraft had a capacity for two people, the police could not establish the total number of people on board. A spokesperson for the Wesel police said, what the police know so far is that at 2.40 pm in Wesel, an ultralight aircraft crashed into a residential building, whose attic went up in flames, a news agency quoted him as saying. The child sustained minor injuries, he added. Further, the police reportedly said that at least three bodies were recovered from the attic rubble at the crash site, the authorities were still investigating the scene.

Flight took off from Marl

While the destination of the light plane is yet to be known, reports suggest that the flight took off from Marl and had a layover in Wesel. Authorities deployed the rescue dogs to conduct a search operation at the crash site after the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft were reported as missing. Further details are awaited.

Last month, in a similar harrowing incident, a plane crash in Pakistan killed 97 people on board after it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing. The crash was found to have occurred due to human error and had collapsed amidst the buildings in the civilian settlement.

