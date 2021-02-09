Germany, Poland, Sweden Expel Russian Diplomats In A Retaliatory Move

Germany, Poland and Sweden have expelled a Russian diplomat respectively in a coordinated retaliation over the expulsion of three European Union (EU) officials by Moscow. This had happened when 27-nation-bloc’s foreign policy chief was visiting last week. On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the removal of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden who were also accused of participating in anti-government protests last month against the jailed Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny last month, took place before Borrell visit.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had travelled to Moscow in order to discuss the case with its Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, calling for the immediate release and investigation into the opposition leader Navalny. However, he later said that Russia is dismissing a constructive dialogue with the bloc that Europe must draw the consequences. Further, the trip was accompanied by the expulsion of the EU envoys, which Borrell noted as EU-Russia “drifting apart”.

German foreign office, in a statement, regarding the removal of Russian diplomat said that the German official ejected by Moscow was only “carrying out his task of reporting on developments on the spot in a legal fashion”. Subsequently, in a retaliatory move, Poland foreign ministry said it ordered a member of Russia’s consulate in the city of Poznan to leave “in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in coordination with Germany and Sweden”.

Swedish foreign minister, Ann Linde, said its action was a “clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only performing his duties”. However, Russia’s foreign ministry labelled the actions by EU countries as “unjustified and unfriendly”.

Statement issued by a spokesperson on the expulsion of a staff member of the Russian Embassy in Berlin: 👇 pic.twitter.com/9OFLN1MUEw — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) February 8, 2021

Read - Russia Updates Statistics On Virus-linked Deaths In 2020

MFA statement on the decision to consider a Russian diplomat as a persona non grata



➡️ https://t.co/1fzZ1MeWOs pic.twitter.com/XVnMqNdE8T — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) February 8, 2021

Read - Josep Borrell Says Russia 'does Not Want' Constructive Dialogue With Europe

We have informed the Russian Ambassador that a person from the Russian embassy is asked to leave Sweden. This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only preforming his duties. — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) February 8, 2021

EU foreign policy chief blog on Russia

In a statement on Twitter, Borrell said that his visit to Moscow highlighted that Russia does not want to seize the opportunity to have more constructive dialogue. He further called it “regrettable” and added that the EU and Russia were “drifting apart” after a complicated visit which saw the expulsion of the three EU diplomats over allegations from Moscow that they had attended protests.

“At times, the discussion with my Russian counterpart reached high levels of tension, as I called for Mr. Navalny’s immediate and unconditional release, as well as for a full and impartial investigation into his assassination attempt,” he said

“We have to face challenges, including meeting others in their home turf, just when negative events are unfolding. If we want a safer world for tomorrow, we have to act decidedly today and be ready to take some risks,” Borrell added as he is scheduled to debrief his trip to EU members on February 22.

My visit to Moscow highlighted that Russia does not want to seize the opportunity to have a more constructive dialogue with the EU. This is regrettable and we will have to draw the consequences.



Read my blog post:https://t.co/S3QP2uSsNO pic.twitter.com/q8pUDbEFAF — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 7, 2021

Read - Russia To Launch 40 Discreet Satellites From Across The World In March

Read - On A Roll, Medvedev Steers Russia To ATP Cup Title



