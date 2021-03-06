Germany Raises Concerns Over Italy's Block Of COVID-19 Vaccine Export To Australia

The European Union had supported Italy's decision of vaccine export blockade to Australia. Now, Germany has raised concerns over Italy's decision of blocking vaccine export after Australia had asked Italy for a review of its decision. Health Minister of Germany Jens Spahn expressed caution over the long term effect on global vaccine supplies after Italy's ban on vaccine export, reported the Guardian. Australia is now seeking assurance from the EU to not block future vaccine shipments.

Germany raises concern over ban

Jens Spahn said, "With a measure liked that, in the short term there's a win, but we have to be careful that it does not create problems by disrupting the supply chains for vaccines." According to reports, Italy banned the export of 2,50,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. The blockade was later approved by the European Union. This is the first instance when a European country has used the new EU law to prevent vaccine doses from being exported. The law was introduced after AstraZeneca said it would not be able to fulfil its contractual obligation with the EU due to production issues.

Read: EU, Italy Stop AstraZeneca Vaccine Exports To Australia

Read: Italy's Lombardy Witnesses Sudden Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Authorities Concerned

France backs Italy in the decision

France backed its European partner Italy over the latter's decision to block the export of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine doses to Australia. French Health Minister Olivier Veran, during an interview on March 5, said he understands the decision, adding he "could do the same" if needed. This comes after Australia slammed the European Union and Italy, accusing them of "tearing the rule book" amid a global crisis. Australia on Thursday slammed the European Union for blocking the shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. According to Sky, Australian Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the move shows the desperation of other countries as compared to Australia. Birmingham added that it is "unsurprising some countries would tear up the rule book", referring to Italy, who decided to invoke the EU's new law to block the shipment of vaccine doses to Australia.

Read: 'Didn't Happen': Australian Attorney General Christian Porter Denies Rape Accusation

Read: UK’s Sonnenkrieg Division To Be 1st Right-wing Terrorist Group Listed In Australia: Report

(Inputs from AP)