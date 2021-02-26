Italy's Lombardy Witnesses Sudden Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Authorities Concerned

Italian Province of Lombardy has once again triggered global concerns with a drastic uptick in its COVID-19 cases. The administrative region located in the country’s north, became the first epicenter and face of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak in early 2020. Now, the threat of another outbreak in Brescia, has prompted the provincial government to urge Rome to increase the quantity of vaccine supplied to Lombardy.

On February 25, Italy added another 19,886 confirmed infections, its highest number of daily cases since early January. Lombardy, alone reported nearly 6,000 cases in the total. Additionally, health authorities reported another 308 virus-related deaths, bringing the country's official toll to just fewer than 97,000.

In Brescia, cases have spiked drastically. While, at the start of February, the city only reported cases in 100s; it has risen to 901 on February 24 and 973 on February 25. Adding to it is the fact that the cases have been traced to the UK variant of the virus, implying that it could spread much faster than the non-mutant virus. Speaking to media on February 25, Lombardy’s governor Attilio Fontana, said that he spoke with the country’s health minister and asserted that the region needed an “immediate delivery (of vaccines) in the territory where the virus is growing.”

Sputnik V approved amid vaccine shortage

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has announced the approval of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Republic of San Marino to inoculate its population against COVID-19. The Russian jab was approved for the mountainous microstate located in northern Italy under the emergency use authorization procedure, making it one of the 30 countries to give approval to Sputnik V. “San Marino, the oldest state in Europe, has joined 29 other countries around the world where Sputnik V will become one of the key tools in the fight against coronavirus,” CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev stated in an RDIF press release.

“The vaccine is widely recognized globally by medical professionals and regulatory authorities thanks to its high efficacy, safety, and affordability,” he added. Sputnik V is one of the top three vaccines, after Pfizer and Moderna, given the approvals by state regulators worldwide.

Image: Associated Press

(With inputs from the Associated Press)