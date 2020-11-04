Germany Relies On Antigen Test To Keep Elderly Safe Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

In order to keep the availability of nursing homes intact amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus, Germany is now relying on a new type of test. The new test, which is called the antigen test, looks for a specific protein on the virus and it was launched months ago. Even though they are cheap and fast, they lack accuracy compared to the standard PCR test. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Germany has a total of 577,131 cases with 10,833 fatalities.

Germany relies on a new testing method

Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “We have a new strategy”. She added, “We can now basically perform rapid tests on visitors to nursing and care homes”. A Health Ministry spokeswoman told AP that the manufacturers have agreed to supply Germany with 9 million antigen tests in November and 11.5 million tests in December. However, experts caution the people that even though antigen tests have become more accurate, they should not work as a replacement for the PCR test.

According to the reports by AP, nursing homes will be receiving up to 20 free monthly tests per resident. Merkel said, “Health insurers will cover the costs for a certain number of visitors each month. That’s huge progress in terms of protection”. The head of the Center for Emerging Viral Diseases at the University of Geneva, Isabella Eckerle said that the advantage of these tests is that you can "build up a decentralized testing center".

She said, "So you build up a tent, let’s say, in front of a school or in a park, and then people can come. And then after 15 minutes, they will know if they are positive or not". She added, "This test is not a home test. It’s nothing that you can do in your home before you visit your grandmother". Unlike other European countries like France and Italy, Germany has avoided a huge number of deaths due to COVID-19 comparatively. Europe’s biggest economy reportedly owes its success in containing the outbreak to widespread testing, a well-equipped healthcare system and also a good adherence to social distancing.

(Image Credits: AP)