Germany: Security Beefed Up In Response To Possible Threat At Synagogue On Jewish Festival

German Police officers were deployed to the city of Hagen on Wednesday, 15 September after officials were tipped off to a possible threat made to a synagogue in the area. In a social media post, the North Rhine-Westphalia warned that they had “information about a possible threat related to a Jewish institution in Hagen”. The police officials added that protection measures have been taken in response and they are in close contact with the Jewish community. The threat emerged amid the start of the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur and the cops described it as a “risk situation”.

When translated, the North Rhine-Westphali's tweet read, “We currently have indications of a possible risk situation in connection with a Jewish facility in Hagen. Police protective measures have been adapted accordingly. We are in close contact with the Jewish community.”

+++ WICHTIGE INFORMATION +++ Uns liegen aktuell Hinweise über eine mögliche Gefährdungslage im Zusammenhang mit einer jüdischen Einrichtung in Hagen vor. Polizeiliche Schutzmaßnahmen wurden entsprechend angepasst. Wir stehen in einem engen Kontakt mit der jüdischen Gemeinde. — Polizei NRW DO (@polizei_nrw_do) September 15, 2021

‘No indications that other facilities are at risk’

According to DW, hours after blocking the nearby area for traffic and pedestrians, the police then lifted the restrictions and reopened the roads. The officials said that police dogs were unable to find anything at the scene, however, several armed offices remained stationed outside the synagogue. The police later even reportedly informed that the situation at the synagogue was “static” and that the building was empty.

The following day, the Dortmund police released a statement saying, “The police are still in constant contact with the affected Jewish community. In addition, there is close coordination with the other Jewish communities in North Rhine-Westphalia. The aim of the police is to ensure the safety of all these facilities. We currently have no indications that other facilities are at risk”.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

