Germany: Unvaccinated People Could Face New COVID-19 Restrictions, Says Merkel's Aide

People of Germany, who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 could face new restrictions if cases continue to rise in the country, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said on July 25. Currently, Germans are allowed to use facilities such as restaurants, cinemas and sports venues if they are either fully vaccinated or able to provide a recent negative test. However, if infection rates continue to rise, unvaccinated people will have to reduce their contacts, Helge Braun told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Braun said that vaccinated people will definitely have more freedom than unvaccinated ones. He explained that the new restrictions could mean that visiting places like restaurants, cinemas and stadiums would no longer be possible even for tested unvaccinated people because the risk is too high. Barun further went on to say that such policies would be legal because the country has a duty to protect people’s health.

“This includes a health service that does not have to postpone cancer and joint operations again in winter to treat COVID patients,” Braun added.

Germany has no plans to make vaccines compulsory

According to AP, Germany’s vaccine efforts have slowed in recent weeks and that has led to discussions about how to encourage those who haven’t yet received a vaccine to do so. However, Angela Merkel has said that Germany is not planning to follow France and other countries in introducing compulsory vaccinations for parts of the population. It is worth noting that more than 60 per cent of the German population has received at least one dose while over 43 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Germany has seen low infection numbers over the summer compared to many of its European neighbours, however, cases have been rising over the past two weeks, largely fuelled by the Delta variant. Earlier this month, Health Minister Jens Spahn had said that the people who are vaccinated will not have to go into full lockdown again and will enjoy more freedoms than unvaccinated people in case of another virus resurgence. He said that as long as there are no mutations that impact the protection from vaccines, then being fully vaccinated means last year’s restrictions will “not be necessary, needed or legally appropriate”.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)



