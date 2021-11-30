Greece Mandates COVID Vaccines For Elders; To Impose Rs 8,530 Fines Per Month After Jan 16

Greece has mandated COVID-19 jabs for elders due to an increase in coronavirus cases and the discovery of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus-- 'Omicron'.

On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that COVID-19 vaccines will soon be required for citizens above the age of 60. Citizens who have not scheduled their first dose by January 16 will be fined 100 euros (Rs 8,530) per month thereafter. The fines will be used to fund a special fund to help Greek hospitals. Greece, like the rest of Europe, has been hit by a new wave of infections and a significant increase in hospitalisations.

“It’s a decision that tormented me personally I have to tell you. However, I feel a bigger responsibility to stand by the most vulnerable, even if they may be unhappy temporarily. I have absolutely no doubt that our political decision will save lives. It is not a punishment, I would say it is a price of health," Mitsotakis said at a press conference.

Mitsotakis also advised citizens to be vigilant because the new Omicron variant will sooner or later make an appearance in Greece, emphasising that the solution is not yet another lockdown.

Infections have been on the rise in Greece this month, with daily cases reaching new highs. On November 29, Greece reported 6,677 cases and 104 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,067 since the pandemic began in March, last year.

Around 63% of Greece's 11 million people are fully vaccinated, with more vaccination appointments being scheduled in recent weeks.

Austria first country to make vaccinations compulsory

In November, the Austrian government banned unvaccinated people from entering indoor spaces such as restaurants, cinemas, museums, and gyms, even if they had tested negative for the coronavirus. It comes after Austria became the world's first country to make vaccinations compulsory for its citizens.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced earlier this month that, starting February 1, all Austrians will be required to be vaccinated. He stated that the decision was made due to the low vaccine uptake and high case numbers in the country.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP/Shutterstock)