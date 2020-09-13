Greek PM Announces 'robust' Arms Purchase Programme Amid Tension With Turkey

Amid a war-like situation in the Mediterranean, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on September 12, announced a “robust” arms purchase programme along with an overhaul of the country's military. Asserting that the time has come, Mitsotakis accused Turkey of “threatening” Europe’s eastern border and undermining regional security. The Turko-Greek conflict escalated after Ankara, in August, sent an exploration ship in Greek-owned waters.

"The time has come to reinforce the armed forces... these initiatives constitute a robust programme that will become a national shield," the PM said in a keynote address.

As a part of the new arms acquisition programme, Athen would acquire 18 French-made Rafale airplanes in addition to four multi-purpose frigates and four navy helicopters. The country would also 15,000 more troops and pour in more resources in the national arms industry and cyberattack defence. It would also enhance the navy by upgrading already existing four frigates. Addressing people from the northern city of Thessaloniki, the leader also said that in addition to secure the nation from Turkish attacks, the new programme would also create job opportunities for thousands of people.

Turko-Greek clash

Greece and Turkey have faced off against each other in recent weeks as Turkish survey vessels and drillships continue to prospect for gas in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights. Greek and Turkish armed forces have been conducting military exercises in the area in a show of muscle-flexing to underscore each side’s resolve.

European Union members Greece and Cyprus accused Turkey of violating international law and of “gunboat diplomacy.” Turkey insists it’s defending its rights and those of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on ethnically split Cyprus to their rightful share of the area’s potential gas deposits. Meanwhile, Greece has called upon the European Union to "show its teeth" and impose tough economic sanctions against Turkey, if the country refuses to remove its military vessels and drillships from waters in the eastern Mediterranean,

