Greek Riot Police Tear Gas Refugees Who Lost Moria Camp Shelter To Fire

Greek riot police fired tear gas at asylum seekers demanding entry into the mainland after a massive fire engulfed Europe's largest migrant camp earlier this week. A fire broke out at overcrowded Moria camp in the Greek island of Lesbos on September 9, leaving over 12,000 refugees and migrants homeless.

The homeless migrants demanded to leave the island as they reportedly chanted “Freedom” and “No Camp” during the protest. The incident occurred months after Turkey reopened its border for refugees trying to enter other European countries while Greece tear-gassed thousands of them to deny entry.

Last week, Greek authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the camp and imposed a strict lockdown, forbidding any kind of entry and exit from the camp. After the fires prevented refugees from accessing even limited medical care, hygiene products, and running water, the government called for a plan to move the migrants in closed facilities.

“Some [people] do not respect the country that is hosting them,” government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on September 10, blaming the refugees for the fire.

Refugee crisis

Greece has also been accused of a violent crackdown on refugees and snatching away the belongings migrants if they somehow make it across the border. Following the fire in Moria camp, 31 civil society organisations, including Human Rights Watch, called on the Greek government to immediately provide assistance to people who lost their shelter.

The organisations said in a joint statement that the at-risk groups should be carefully transferred to safety on the mainland. They urged the Greek authorities to work on a “coherent plan” to maximize all available resources and renewed their call to European leaders to share the responsibility for the reception and support of asylum seekers.

“Moving people from Lesbos to mainland Greece requires finding urgent solutions to address the fact that many current housing facilities for refugees and asylum seekers are at full capacity,” the statement read.

(Image: AP)