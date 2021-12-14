Greek Solutions Party Censures Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Over Anti-India Remarks

A prominent political faction in the European country of Greece on Tuesday has reprimanded Pakistan's deputy speaker over his anti-India remarks. Greece's biggest political party, 'Greek Solutions,' has chastised Pakistan's deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, for pouring venom against India in the European nation. Further, Greek political groups have harshly condemned Islamabad, claiming that Islamabad is engaged in a delusion of anti-India hatred at a time when Pakistani racist organisations are killing non-Islamists in the region indiscriminately.

A statement issued by Greek Solution, read, "The Greek state can no longer pretend not to see. Hate sermons with Islamist rhetoric, which may even endanger Greece's relations with its friend India, are illegal."

According to the party, Qasim Khan Suri, the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly, and his countrymen residing in Greek, carried out an unprecedented, organised challenge on Greek land. The statement went on to say that the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly "must be declared an undesirable person immediately and his accomplices must be located and deported."

At a time when jihadist cells are being discovered in Greece, Islamist discourse poses a direct threat to our national security. Before it's too late, a threat must be tackled, the Greek Solutions party said in the statement. "The Greek state can no longer pretend to turn a blind eye," the Greek political party said in the statement. The Greeks will not tolerate Pakistan's hate speech against their friend India, at any cost, the statement read.

Pakistani Lawmaker criticizes FM Qureshi for supporting Taliban

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the Pakistani government has been chastised for assisting the insurgents in their march into the country. Even Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan's former vice president, has accused Imran Khan's government of supporting Taliban fighters as they pushed into Kabul. Recently, Mohsin Dawar, a member of the Pakistan National Assembly, claimed that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was functioning like the terror group's foreign minister. According to a News International report, Dawar made the remarks on Saturday, November 20 during a panel discussion on Chaos in Afghanistan. After the Taliban gained power in Afghanistan and the former civilian government fell in mid-August this year, Pakistan is one of the few countries to recognise the new rulers in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI