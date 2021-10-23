Historians Reveal 70 Documents From Last Days Of Adolf Hitler's Bunker; Read Details

Historians Xavier Aiolfi and Paul Villatoux, who managed to get their hands on a number of papers delivered from Adolf Hitler's bunker during that period, has cast new light on events that occurred in Berlin during the closing days of World War II, as per the report of Daily Mail. The letters, telegrams and personal possessions found by the historians include the Nazi dictator's final failed military order, which directed his armies across Europe to save Berlin despite the fact that most of them had been killed, as well as a declaration of his decision to commit suicide.

In one telegraph, Hitler's private secretary Martin Bormann admits that things are messed here, while in another, Herman Goring, leader of the Gestapo and Nazi armed forces, attempts to take advantage of the confusion and seize control of the Third Reich, for which he was labelled a "traitor" and imprisoned. Aiolfi received a copy of Goring's infamous telegram from the son of Captain Michel Leroy, a French soldier who broke into the bunker at the end of WWII and held onto the papers until his death, according to Daily Mail.

Seventy papers were discovered among a mass of furniture and broken things in Bormann's office by Captain Leroy, who was stationed in Berlin at the time. The scorched documents narrowly missed destruction, as the Nazis set fire to anything that may be taken by the Allies and used as evidence in war crimes trials.

On April 25, just five days before his death, Hitler issued Bormann his final military order. He ordered the German army's remnants in Norway, Denmark and Latvia to retreat and succeed in the fight against Berlin. However, the plan was thwarted because enemy forces destroyed the military units. They included a Latvian army group that was helplessly besieged by Soviet troops until the war's end.

Hitler left a will on April 29, 1945

On April 29, 1945, Hitler finally conceded the reality when it became evident that the Berlin rescue attempt had failed. He left a will that declared that he had chosen death over surrender, and the next day, Hitler shot himself alongside Eva, his wife who had taken cyanide. The couple's bodies were discovered next to each other outside the bunker. According to Daily Mail, Aiolfi said that the documents are "true witnesses to history." He explained that they are special because everything in the bunker was torched to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Soviet troops.

Image: AP