Iceland Fears Volcanic Eruption After Unprecedented 40,000 Earthquakes, Locals Post Videos

Iceland has witnessed an unusually high seismic activity and the Icelandic Meteorological Office has noted that nearly 40,000 earthquakes hit the region in a period of 20 days. Iceland sits on a tectonic plate boundary that continually splits apart and it also pushes North America and Eurasia away from each other along the line of Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Hence, occasional stronger tremors are an inevitable part of living in an active seismic region. However, this time there appears to be a rumble under the ground. The region is now on a high alert as the increased seismic activity has led to a volcano threat.

Increased earthquakes in Iceland

The residents of the region are bracing themselves for a volcanic eruption after they experienced very frequent tremors since February. The Grindavik region in Iceland lies in the southern part of the Reykjanes Peninsula. The region has experienced over 40,000 earthquakes since February 24. Also, it is a volcanic hot spot. In the past eight days, over 16,000 tremors have been recorded, compared to 1,000 normally for a whole year.

2/2 In comparison, during the years 2014-2019, the number of earthquakes in the area was around 1000-3000 per year. We would like to point out that the locations of all the earthquakes in this rather artistic picture have not been reviewed. pic.twitter.com/MbPDNnG7tJ — Icelandic Meteorological Office - IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 10, 2021

Massive improvements have been made to our cGPS and seismic monitoring networks on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Lots of stations added and the highest of fives to our friends @isor_iceland and @fencingtobba team + collaborators for joining their campaign network to ours! pic.twitter.com/eaiV9fAEcR — Icelandic Meteorological Office - IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 15, 2021

Experts have said that the reason behind the earthquakes is a large body of molten rock, which is moving roughly one kilometre beneath the peninsula. It is trying to push its way to the surface. As a result, the region is now under increased surveillance. Few quakes were as strong as magnitudes of 5.7.

Earlier, when 17,000 earthquakes were recorded in a week, Þorvaldur Þórðarson, a professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland reportedly said that rising concerns over the escalation in the seismic activity is understandable. Reykjavik resident Auður Alfa Ólafsdóttir told the media outlet that they have experienced earthquakes in the past but “never so many in a row”. The resident further said that it is “very unusual to feel” that the Earth is shaking round the clock for the entire week. Ólafsdóttir said, “It makes you feel very small and powerless against nature”.

Meanwhile, another specialist in natural hazards at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, Elísabet Pálmadóttir told the media outlet that the authorities are deploying surveillance equipment in the area. This includes GPS, earthquake monitors, web cameras and gas detectors. Reportedly, even she can not recall when was the last time she experienced so many earthquakes over such a long period of time.