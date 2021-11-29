In Netherlands, Police Apprehend Couple Trying To Flee Quarantine Hotel: Reports

On Sunday, November 28, Dutch police apprehended a couple who escaped a quarantine hotel to catch a flight out of the country. The police stated that they were trying to flee despite one of them testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the Netherlands from South Africa, where the new Omicron variant was detected, reported The Guardian. The Portuguese woman and Spanish man were detained on their seats, just minutes before their plane was supposed to depart for Spain from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. The couple was taken off the plane "peacefully" stated a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a national police department.

He further informed that the couple have been kept in isolation at a hospital and could face charges for breaking Dutch quarantine guidelines, reported the outlet. On Friday (Nov 26) morning, as many as 624 passengers landed at Schiphol airport on the Dutch national airline KLM flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town. People were held on their planes for four hours while being tested for the virus. Those who tested negative were instructed to isolate for five days at home and undergo additional testing, while those who were transiting were allowed to continue their journey.

Dutch health minister asked South African returnees to get tested as soon as possible

The couple are believed to have left their hotel around 6 p.m. on Sunday, after which quarantine security officers notified the cops. The Marechaussee did not provide any additional information about their medical condition. Meanwhile, Hugo de Jonge, the Dutch health minister, issued an urgent plea that all persons who had recently come from south Africa be tested for COVID as soon as possible. "It is possible that there could be more cases in the Netherlands," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Passengers flying to the Netherlands from South Africa are now required to have a negative PCR test in order to board planes.

The new Omicron variant has been found in many countries including, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom. The Dutch government has tightened the COVID-19 restriction to contain the spread of the new variant. Hospitality and cultural venues, including bars, cafes, museums, and cinemas have been advised to close by 5 p.m. local time for the next three weeks, reported the outlet.

