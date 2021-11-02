In Paris, Knife Attacker Shouts 'France Is Ruled By The Islamic State'; Shot By Police

On the Paris Metro, a guy armed with a knife was shot in the chest by police after shouting, "Allahu Akbar." According to local sources, the man turned on cops after being confronted for not wearing a mask at the busy Saint-Lazare metro station on Monday, 1 November. The Police officers were unaware of the guy carrying a knife. Four train security officials were then forced to shoot the man after he attacked them with a knife at Paris' Saint-Lazare metro station.

As reported by BFM TV, a police officer was doing a routine check on the individual, who was not wearing a mask. The tension between the security personnel and the man then quickly escalated. The latter became enraged and refused to comply. He then pulled out a knife and stormed towards the security guards, yelling "Allahu Akbar (Allah is great). France is ruled by the Islamic State," the local media house reported.

Man shot twice by Police

The agent then pulled out his revolver and fired. The man was shot twice, particularly in the chest, and collapsed on the tracks. He was then brought to the hospital, where his vital prognosis was being checked on, BFM TV reported. As per the reports, the individual, according to his identity document found in his possessions, is wanted by the police for violent crimes. The cops are presently confirming that his assumed identity is correct. The intelligence services, however, had never heard of him before.

Earlier in the month of April, a French police officer was killed, in a knife assault at a police station in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris. At roughly 2.20 PM, the attack occurred in the secure entrance area of the police station, 35 miles (56 kilometres) from the city. The 49-year-old administrative assistant was returning from a lunch break when she was stabbed twice in the throat and died shortly after. The attacker got killed, when a cop opened fire on him. The deceased woman was the mother of two children, aged 13 and 18 at the time of her death. The anti-terrorism branch then took charge of the inquiry to investigate the circumstances behind the knife attack by a man unknown to intelligence agencies. The investigation is still ongoing.

