In Poland, Over 34,000 Women Have Sought Foreign Abortions Since Law Changed: AWB

Abortion Without Borders (AWB) recently revealed that around 34,000 women in Poland were known to have sought abortions illegally or abroad since the nation introduced a near-total ban on terminations last year. According to The Guardian, AWB, which is an organisation that helps women access safe abortion services, revealed that more than 1,000 Polish women had sought second-trimester abortions in foreign clinics since the country passed draconian laws. It is to be noted that last year, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that abortions in cases of foetal defects were unconstitutional and that terminations would be allowed only in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s health was at risk

AWB said that in the past year, around 460 Polish women seeking second-trimester abortions travelled to England, where terminations can be carried out up to 24 weeks. It added that the charity itself has helped women travel from Poland to Belgium, Germany, Spain and the Czech Republic to access legal abortions. Of those who sought AWB’s services in the 10 months, the charity said that at least 18,000 women were helped by its affiliate group Women Help Women, an organisation that facilitates postal access to abortion pills.

Poland's abortion law causing 'incalculable harm'

While speaking to the media outlet, Urszula Grycuk, international advocacy coordinator at the Federation for Women and Family Planning (Federa) in Poland, said that the constitutional tribunal ruling is causing incalculable harm. Separately, Mara Clarke, the founder of AWB, told the media outlet that the charity is seeing more women with foetal abnormality since the law changed. Clarke said that the AWB is hearing from service users that the severity of foetal abnormality is being “downplayed” by doctors and that in some cases doctors are wilfully delaying diagnosis.

It is worth noting that abortion has always been tightly controlled in Poland, and was banned until 1932. Later the law changed to allow legal abortions for medical reasons or in cases of rape or incest. Earlier, NGOs had even estimated that 80 to 200,000 women a year sought illegal abortions under Poland’s old abortion laws, which still tightly restricted the conditions under which women could seek terminations.

