In Switzerland, People Vote On 'COVID Vaccine Certificate Law' Amid Surge In Cases

On Sunday, people in Switzerland voted on a 'COVID vaccine certificate law' that allows only those who have been vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative to attend public events and gatherings. After the voting, the GFS Bern polling firm for public broadcaster SRF projected that the measure, which is already in place, will get the support of at least 63% people, reported The Associated Press. The referendum provided a rare window into popular opinion on government policy to combat the coronavirus in Europe, which is currently the global epicentre of the pandemic.

The vote on Switzerland's 'COVID-19 law' came as the country, like many others in Europe, is experiencing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the country has also released billions of Swiss francs to aid workers and businesses affected by the pandemic. Unlike others, the Swiss federal government has not responded with new measures to contain the spread of the virus. However, analysts are of the opinion that the government didn't want to stir up more resistance to its anti-COVID-19 policies before the Swiss vote on Sunday. They also believe that the government could ramp up its anti-COVID efforts if people vote in favour of the current "COVID-19 law."

Thousands protested against "COVID-19 law"

Earlier in the month of October, thousands of Swiss people took to the streets to protest against the "COVID-19 law," urging the Swiss Federal Council to repeal it, which they saw as a threat to citizens' individual liberty and civic rights, reported The AP citing Swiss newspaper Le News. In the Swiss city of Lugano, thousands of protesters were converged by the Association named ‘Friends of the constitution’ to march in anti-COVID certificate rallies. On October 23, a strong crowd of 1000 emerged in Bellinzona and Locarno to calmly protest on the roads as the law enforcement authorities ensured law and order.

It is worth noting here that the rejection of legislation by the people will end the restrictions as well as payouts in the country. Opponents have raised a large sum of money for their campaign in recent weeks and also garnered international backing. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, November 23, Swiss health officials also warned of a possible fifth wave in the country. The vaccination rates of the country are approximately in line with those in hard-hit neighbours Austria and Germany, with nearly two-thirds of the population vaccinated. Switzerland also witnessed a rise in cases in recent weeks, according to health officials.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP