Switzerland To Conduct Poll To Decide On Restrictions Despite Soaring COVID Cases

At a time when several countries are implementing tougher measures to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Switzerland, on Friday, will conduct a referendum to choose either to "keep restrictions" or to "live freely". The country will choose to vote amid soaring COVID cases and frustration among people who are forced to function under the "minimum restrictions" invoked by the local authorities.

On November 28, Sunday, the Swiss voters will cast ballots about the COVID law. According to the law, the people need to carry a COVID vaccination certificate in order to avail public services including transportation and entry into pubs, restaurants and other public gatherings.

Switzerland to take a vote amid soaring COVID cases

Those who have recently recovered from the Coronavirus, would need to show medical documents. It is worth mentioning that the vote seems grave as it would allow all people to gather at one place, irrespective of their vaccination status. On the other hand, the vaccination proportion of the country is not 'too good' either to organise such an event.

According to the data released by Switzerland's national health department, only two-third of the population is fully vaccinated. Notably, Switzerland has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe.

Citing health experts, AP said that the people were now frustrated with the vaccine law. The expert pointed out the chances of people choosing to 'live freely' is relatively higher.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Federal Council, the seven-member executive branch, went out of its way on Wednesday to say, "It’s not the time to decree a tightening of measures nationwide," opting for a region-by-region approach and calling on citizens to act responsibly by maintaining physical distancing, wearing masks, and proper airing of indoor areas.

'No one has right to infect others,' head of the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health iterates

Protesting against the new rule, thousands of Swiss people took to the streets demanding that the Swiss Federal Council scrap the rule that was a threat to the individual liberty and civil rights of the citizens, according to Swiss newspaper Le News on October 24.

In the Swiss city of Lugano, thousands of protesters were converged by the Association named ‘Friends of the constitution’ to march in anti-COVID certificate rallies. A day before, a strong crowd of 1000 emerged in Bellinzona and Locarno to calmly protest on the roads as the law enforcement authorities ensured law and order.

