India-France Partnership Is A 'force For Global Good', Avers PM Modi During Louvre Address

As a part of the final leg of the official visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a toast to the India-France ties at the Louvre. During his address at the gala, the Prime Minister congratulated France on Bastille Day and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome. He also expressed his happiness on receiving France’s highest honour, The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. The dinner reception was the finale of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to France.

“I congratulate the people of France on Bastille Day. It was a matter of happiness and pride for me to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France. French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour,” PM Modi said in his address at the Louvre. “It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour,” he added. He also mentioned how the two nations continued to have strong relations despite all the challenges that the circumstances had to offer. “In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good,” the Indian premier expressed.

An Ode to 25 Years of strong ties

Overall, Prime Minster’s trip to France commemorated the 25-year ties between the two nations. “We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner,” PM Modi asserted at the joint press conference with French President Macron. After concluding the French visit, PM Modi will pay an official visit to the UAE.