Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a major announcement on Thursday (local time) during his address to the Indian diaspora in France. In his motivating speech, PM Modi announced that the Indian government has decided to open a new Indian consulate in Marseille. The Prime Minister was addressing the Indian diaspora in La Seine Musicale, Paris, as he commenced his two-day official visit to France.

“With the help of the French government, the Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille,” PM Modi announced during his Thursday address. “With this, things will be much more efficient for you all,” he added. In his address, PM Modi mentioned the rapidly changing world order and India’s changing role in it. “Today the world is moving towards a new world order. India's role is changing rapidly. India is currently chairing the G20 and the entire G20 group is seeing India's potential,” he said. “Be it climate change, supply chains, counter-terrorism or counter-radicalism, the world is looking to India,” he added.

#WATCH | Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille with the help of the French government, says PM Modi pic.twitter.com/5qDkafop9O — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

PM Modi lauds the spirit of ‘Mini India’

During his address at the La Seine Musicale, PM Modi lauded the spirit of ‘Mini India’ in France and said that chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ abroad make him feel like he is at home. “When I hear chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' from the far way my country, or hear someone say ‘Namaskar’, it feels like I am back home,” PM Modi remarked. “Where ever we Indians go, we end up making a ‘Mini India’,” he noted. Prime Minister also thanked the people who travelled 11-12 hours to meet him at the event. One of the key highlights of PM Modi’s visit to France will be his participation in the National Day Parade also known as the Bastille Day Parade. While the Prime Minister will be the guest of honour at the event, the Indian Air Force will also take part in the parade’s flypast. As PM Modi’s day one concludes with this event, it will be interesting to see what day 2 will look like.