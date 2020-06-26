Ireland Plans To Lift 14-day Quarantine Measure For Some Countries From July 9

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on June 25 said that the nation plans to lift 14-day quarantine restriction for people arriving from countries that have been able to control the outbreak of the deadly virus. While briefing a news conference, Varadkar said that the authorities will make a ‘green list’ of countries and the tourist arriving from those nations won’t have to quarantine. The new move by Ireland’s PM comes as the country is set to move to the third of the four-phase plan for reopening its economy from July 9.

While speaking at the news conference, Varadkar said that the list of countries and criteria for so-called ‘air-bridges’ would be co-ordinated at an EU-level. He, however, also cautioned holiday-makers that the list would be reviewed and may change every two weeks. According to an international media outlet, under the plans, multiple European countries, including Italy and Spain, are set to be removed from the current 14-day quarantine.

Even with quarantine measure being eased, it was also reported that Ireland may place a new measure on British travellers because of UK’s ‘significantly poor’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the British travellers will be excluded from plans to accept more international travellers to Ireland from next month. The country is set to place the UK under ‘mandatory restricted movement’ list as COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation.

COVID-19 outbreak

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University tally, Ireland currently has over 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 1,727 lives in the nation. On the other hand, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 489,000 lives worldwide as of June 26. The pandemic has now spread to 188 countries and territories and has infected more than 9.6 million people.

(Image: @LeoVaradkar/Twitter)

