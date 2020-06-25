Ukraine's 'savage' Response To Russia's Throwback Pictures Takes Internet By Storm

An unexpected online interaction between the official Twitter accounts of Russia and Ukraine has left thousands of internet users ‘loving’ the response of the latter. On June 23, Russia posted a set of four 'throwback' photos from the “gold old days” when Ukraine was the part of the Soviet Republic. From crowd at beaches to people dancing, the images according to Moscow showcased a popular tourist destination as well as an industrial centre. The caption also said that “a lot of that” along with many other things are offered by Russia’s Crimea today. However, in an unforeseen move, Ukraine retweeted the post by calling Russia a “toxic ex”.

😻 Many #Ukrainians still remember the good ol' days, when #Soviet Ukraine was the #USSR's breadbasket, as well as a popular health #tourism destination & industrial center. A lot of that, and much more, is available in 🇷🇺 #Russia's #Crimea today. https://t.co/lgQ44LeWQI pic.twitter.com/C0kCT5REqW — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) June 23, 2020

toxic ex here 👇 https://t.co/zU7EEYoreg — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) June 23, 2020

'Savage Ukraine'

Ukraine's reply is being termed as 'savage' by several internet users and some of them even applauded the user handling the account because it was 'unexpected'. The reply has already garnered over 37 thousand likes while the original tweet by Russia received only 1.6k. Netizens also said that Crimea is a part of Ukraine and it will 'always remain that way'. One of the Twitter users said that she 'loves this tweet' more than anything else. Another user also noted that the person who is handling the account 'needs a raise' for this reply. One netizen assumed that it might be a 'scam' to get more followers.

Hey Ukraine, whoever is in charge of the person’s salary who posted this tweet: they need a raise — CSW Hoosier 🇺🇸 (@tperk17) June 23, 2020

Not really an “ex”, more like a guy who kidnapped you and kept in his basement for years until you managed to break free. Now reappearing to remind you how much fun you used to have together. — Kirill Slavetski (@eril) June 23, 2020

“The good old days....” ??? Like #Holodomor ??? — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) June 23, 2020

This twt was unbelievable for an account like that. Pure scam for followers. — #POLiticamenteScorretto🎹FR© (@PolScorr) June 23, 2020

Crimea is Ukraine! 🇺🇦 Russia get out! — Iryna Verity (@Iryna_Verity) June 23, 2020

I freaking ❤️ whoever did this. From one Ukrainian social media manager to (I’m guessing) another. — Val Voshchevska (@Val_Voshchevska) June 23, 2020

I did not expect this from an official state. Whomever is running the account: pic.twitter.com/I4WgWZXkDZ — Bryan Thomas (@Bryan_J_Thomas) June 24, 2020

Some of us remember the even gooder, even older days. pic.twitter.com/aiqDZrFy7Z — ☭CumradeSnek☭/Grant Defender/King Dork (@ComradeSnake) June 23, 2020

