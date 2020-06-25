Last Updated:

Ukraine's 'savage' Response To Russia's Throwback Pictures Takes Internet By Storm

An unexpected interaction between the official Twitter accounts of Russia and Ukraine has left thousands of internet users ‘loving’ the response of the latter.

Ukraine

An unexpected online interaction between the official Twitter accounts of Russia and Ukraine has left thousands of internet users ‘loving’ the response of the latter. On June 23, Russia posted a set of four 'throwback' photos from the “gold old days” when Ukraine was the part of the Soviet Republic. From crowd at beaches to people dancing, the images according to Moscow showcased a popular tourist destination as well as an industrial centre. The caption also said that “a lot of that” along with many other things are offered by Russia’s Crimea today. However, in an unforeseen move, Ukraine retweeted the post by calling Russia a “toxic ex”.

'Savage Ukraine'

Ukraine's reply is being termed as 'savage' by several internet users and some of them even applauded the user handling the account because it was 'unexpected'. The reply has already garnered over 37 thousand likes while the original tweet by Russia received only 1.6k. Netizens also said that Crimea is a part of Ukraine and it will 'always remain that way'. One of the Twitter users said that she 'loves this tweet' more than anything else. Another user also noted that the person who is handling the account 'needs a raise' for this reply. One netizen assumed that it might be a 'scam' to get more followers.

