Ireland's Health Ministry Recommends Temporary Suspension Of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine

After reports of serious blood clotting, Ireland’s health minister on March 14 recommended temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to AP, Dr. Ronan Glynn, who is Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said that the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after reconvening the vaccine. He said that where there was no conclusive link between the vaccine and the cases, Irish health officials are recommending the suspension of the vaccine’s rollout as a precaution.

Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic officials have also taken similar precautionary steps. AstraZeneca, however, has defended its coronavirus vaccine, saying that its analysis not only showed “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots in vaccine recipients, but a lower number than in the general population. In a statement, AstraZeneca insisted that its vaccine was safe and added that the company’s safety data showed zero evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or any in a particular country from the jab.

WHO, EMA backs AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has been embroiled in controversy in Europe, with some governments initially even refusing to certify use for people aged over 65 despite scientific advice finding no reason for limits. Italy and Austria have also banned the use of shots from separate batches, while Bulgaria and Thailand have said that they would delay its rollout. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health had said in a separate statement that it decided to “pause” AstraZeneca vaccinations following the report of a death in Denmark as a result of a blood clot.

The EMA, on the other hand, has clarified that there was “currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine...The vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while an investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing”. The World Health Organization (WHO) also said that there was no reason as of now for nations to suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. UN health agency spokesperson Margaret Harris told the reporters that “Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine” and added, “There is no indication to not use it”.

