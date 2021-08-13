Irish President Michael Higgins' Adorable Dog Steals The Show; Netizens Amused

In a heartwarming gesture, the President of Ireland Michael Higgins has again won the heart of the dog lovers as well as the netizens by not leaving his beloved pet away during a public speech. In the latest series of the Ireland President with his dog named Misneach, he was seen delivering a speech during a public event. In the photograph, Higgins was seen standing at a podium while keeping ten-month-old Bernese mountain just behind him. On the other hand, Misneach was also seen hiding perfectly behind the president. The way pet doggo was hiding behind Higgins seems as if he was following the President's order discreetly. It is worth noting that the Irish President had been seen with his pet dog several times.

Earlier in May this year, a delightful video of Michael Higgins' dog, begging for his attention during a live TV interview has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Higgins continued to pay tribute to late actor Tom Hickey as the pet dog sat beside him playfully biting and pawing at him. The latest post shared by a social media user, named Absolute Units around 20 hours ago has gone viral on Twitter. The post has garnered the attention of over three lakhs social media users and is being retweeted by over thirty thousand times. Have a look at the post:

The Irish President pic.twitter.com/6llugFSL0E — Absolute Units (@absoIute_units) August 12, 2021

Michael Higgins won the heart of millions of netizens

Reacting to the post, a user named Ilias@BC said, "Mr. Higgins is a wonderful albeit non-conforming statesman. Simple, genuine, and unique. All around great fella. Wish there were more like him around the world."

"The way he's obviously at an official engagement with his dog suggests that he may be a decent quality human being. I'm also not qualified to comment beyond that, but treating animals well is certainly a good sign," read the comment of the third user. Some even shared the older video of the president.

President Michael Higgins’ doggo is so loved 💚🥰 It’s so impressive that he is able to focus on giving a speech during a national interview and giving his good boy attention at the same time pic.twitter.com/QVe2eVr3cD — Irish at Heart 🇮🇪✨ (@irish_atheart) August 13, 2021

"You're lucky to have a President with a lovely dog as opposed to a PM one who can't comb his hair and looks like one. The idea of a great orator is also preferable to someone who can't string two sentences together without hesitation, deviation, bluff or lie," read the comment of the third user.

