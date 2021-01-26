Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Resigns As Political Crisis Intensifies

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on January 26 handed over his resignation in a bid to find more stable government with the new coalition. In a calculated move to resolve the budding crisis after Conte faced two confidence votes, he handed his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, confirmed the presidential palace. It also said in a statement that Mattarella had not immediately accepted it.

The presidential palace statement said that it is ‘reserving’ Conte’s decision his decision and has directed the government to stay in office for the management of ordinary affairs. It also added that consultations with other lawmakers of Italy’s major political parties would start from the afternoon of January 27. The Italian President is likely to invite Conte in an attempt to build a new governing majority.

“President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella received this morning the President of the Council of Ministers Giuseppe Conte, who handed in the resignation of the government that he presides. The president of the republic has decided to invite the government to remain in charge to handle the current affairs. The consultations [with the parties] will start in the afternoon of tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27," Ugo Zampetti, secretary of the presidency of the republic, said in a press statement.

If Conte received the mandate, he would likely look for a comparatively broader coalition by reportedly adding at least five more senators to the fold. With the majority in Senate, the Italian PM would struggle to pass any effective legislation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, political crisis, and a general state of instability with economic challenges. Another way to break the impasse, which is reportedly unlikely, is to call snap elections two years ahead of the schedule.

Italy’s political crisis

The crisis began with former Italian PM Matteo Renzi reportedly orchestrating the resignations of two ministers from his small but influential Italia Viva party. It was also not the first time Renzi shook Italy’s politics after becoming premier in 2014 by out-manoeuvring and unceremoniously deposing then-Democratic Party member Enrico Letta as Italy's leader.

With Renzi suspending support for Conte and resignation of two Italia Viva ministers, Italian PM is working to steer support among the independent lawmakers. Conte still has the backing of the Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement, both have instead denounced Renzi’s approach as irresponsible. Since he failed to secure enough backing in Senate, Conte submits his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

This would push the nation under a technical government. As per reports, a general election in Italy is unlikely and the current majority would like to hold on at least January 2022. However, there are still concerns that the right-wing opposition would gain strength and lead a new government.

