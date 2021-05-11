Italy: 23-year-old Woman Accidentally Administered Six Shots Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

As countries around the world are vaccinating their citizens, a 23-year-old woman in Italy was accidentally administered six doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The woman was admitted to a hospital for monitoring purposes to check for any adverse reactions, and was discharged later. According to reports, the woman was vaccinated at the Noa hospital in Tuscany in Italy on Sunday. As per the hospital officials, the patient is in good health with no underlying conditions. She was kept in the hospital under strict observation for 24 hours and discharged on Monday.

Six shots of COVID-19 vaccine administered to a woman in Italy

As per reports, a health worker accidentally filled the syringe with an entire bottle of vaccine which contained a total of six doses. However, the worker only realised her mistake after the vaccine jab was administered to the woman. The hospital officials added that the health worker saw five empty syringes and realised the mistake. Even so, it has been decided that doctors will monitor the woman's immune response to the massive vaccine dose.

Additionally, it is also being said that the woman was allowed to get vaccinated before other people in her age group as she works as an intern in the hospital's psychology department. The hospital authorities have initiated an internal investigation while ruling out a deliberate mistake.

Vaccination for healthcare workers in Italy

The Italian government had made it mandatory for all healthcare and pharmacy workers to get vaccinated with an aim to protect the medical staff, patients and vulnerable people. It has also been decided that healthcare workers who refuse to get vaccinated will be deployed in roles where they are not in contact with patients. However, now they are subject to suspension without pay. Even so, many are questioning the decree by the Italian government and believe that legal cases in the future are likely. Months after facing a massive surge, Italy is seeing a reduction of COVID-19 figures.

