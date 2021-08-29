Italy: 539 Migrants Approaching Southern Island Of Lampedusa Rescued From Fishing Boat

At least 539 migrants which were approaching the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, were rescued by the Italian Coastguard on August 28, Saturday. The port where the coastguard rescued the migrants is considered as one of the main arrival ports for the migrants aspiring to reach Europe. According to a doctor who runs the Doctors Without Borders’ operation on Lampedusa, is not sure of the exact date when the boat was launched but said that the migrants had spent months in Libya expecting passage in traffickers’ vessels in hopes of entering Europe. Alida Serrachieri, the doctor who looked at the medical reports of the migrants said the passengers included three women and several unaccompanied minors. Serrachieri noted 20 of the migrants were critically injured and have marks of scars and assault.

“They had burn wounds, firearms wounds,″ Serrachieri told the Associated Press. "(They) were very worn down, some were dehydrated."

People rescued in Europe narrate the horrific journey they had

While explaining their modus operandi to ferry the migrants, Ali Karkenni, one of the smugglers, said his routes are "tough for the coastguard to navigate" as they are too shallow for their motors. "Now the coast guard is improving and they are using helicopters but they can't do anything to us," he told British broadcaster Sky News. Recalling the moment he got caught 18 miles off the coast with 21 migrants, Karkenni described the situation as one of his 'hardest times'. "I poured fuel on their boat and my boat and I took a lighter and threatened them, so they were worried about what I could do, so they let me go," he added.

Migrant crisis in Europe kills over thousand in 2021

According to the reports, more than one thousand people lost their lives while crossing the sea route this year, while several remain uncounted. Describing one of the toughest sea-route journeys for the migrants, Sangare, an Ivoirian migrant, said they didn't have food and water for nearly two days. Despite, not having a meal, they had to ask for help from some fishermen after the motor broke down midway. Earlier in the last week of July, at least 57 people were dead after a country-made boat capsized off Libya’s coast. According to the reports, all those who died were migrants who sought a better life in Europe. While explaining the disaster, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration Safa Msehli said that the vessel had left the western coastal town of Al-Khums on Sunday. She informed that there were at least 75 migrants on board, including women and children. It is worth noting that the incident of July 27 was the second ocean disaster in less than a week. Earlier on July 21, Wednesday, at least 20 migrants died after the boat carrying migrants overturned midway.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: ANI)