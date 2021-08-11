Italy: Braille-etched Railing At Italian Castle With Stunning View Wins Hearts

Internet users are drawn to beautiful and fascinating things, and a recent picture of a railing on a castle window in Italy has gone viral. And it happened for a good enough reason to justify its occurrence. Castel Sant'Elmo (St. Elmo Castle) is a popular tourist attraction in Naples, Italy. Hundreds of people climb to the top of the castle to enjoy the view, but the castle also has another attraction. One of the castle walls, attached to one of its large windows, has a 92-foot-long piece of stainless steel that depicts a poetic description of the view in Braille.

This railing on gazebo in Naples has braille describing the view for blind people. More of this please. pic.twitter.com/MQiKwBeT7u — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) August 8, 2021

Artist Paolo Puddu installed 'Follow the Shape' in 2015, and it has been a permanent fixture at the castle since 2017, according to Ozy.com. 'A Work For the Castle', the contest's fifth edition, had been won by this piece of art.

For those who are able to read Braille, they can 'follow the shape' on the railing to read the verses from Italian author Giuseppe de Lorenzo's 'The Land and the Man'. Both Italian and English are carved into the stone, and tourists are asked to imagine the breathtaking view that lies before them. The Tyrrhenian Sea and Italy’s Mount Vesuvius are in view.

Netizens' Reaction

and what language is it in? but seriously, this is cool! — dragonfly in flight (@dragonfly_in_ca) August 9, 2021

The image has prompted several reactions from netizens all over the internet.. One user wrote, "and what language is it in? but seriously, this is cool!" Another remarked, "This is absolutely phenomenal. Is there anywhere you can find out more about it?"

This is absolutely phenomenal. Is there anywhere you can find out more about it? — P.J. Kehres (@PhillenniumLine) August 9, 2021

I was today years old when I was struck how wonderful this is!!! Truly wonderful!! — John Sullivan (@JohnsThunks) August 8, 2021

"I was today years old when I was struck how wonderful this is!!! Truly wonderful!!", expressed the third user. Besides Giuseppe de Lorenzo, a number of well-known Italian authors' works have also been used to enhance the writing on the rails. This helps visually impaired people to comprehend the nature of the installation.