Italy Police Warn About Coordinated Armed Attacks By Anti-vaccination Protesters

Italy's anti-terrorism police raided the houses of eight people who reportedly supported violence against journalists, police officials informed on Thursday. According to investigators, the eight people had organised a Telegram messaging app group named 'the warriors'. The raids took place in Rome and five northern cities, including Milan and Bergamo.

The eight individuals are under investigation but have not been arrested or formally charged. Police said the suspects were planning violence, including using homemade explosive devices, at rallies, particularly one this weekend in Rome by opponents of the so-called "Green Pass" certification.

The accreditation has been necessary to dine indoors, visit gyms, and attend crowded places such as concerts since earlier this summer. Domestic travel on aircraft, trains, buses, and ferries was added to the criteria this month, while local transportation is excluded.

To be eligible for a pass, people must have received at least one vaccine dose, recovered from COVID in the last six months, or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. The suspects sought to target journalists in particular, according to Milan anti-terrorism police chief Guido D'Onofrio. They supported using violence, including "blowing up vehicles" controlled by television networks, he said at a press conference.

The searches on Thursday turned up no explosives, according to D'Onofrio. During the raids, police discovered brass knuckles. An Italian newspaper reporter was repeatedly punched in the face at an anti-vaccine rally last month, requiring hospital care. A state TV reporter had to be rescued by police at another demonstration after a demonstrator grabbed her by the hair.

Administrative employees required to have Green Pass

For weeks, Green Pass protests have been held intermittently across Italy. However, while some events drew tens of thousands of people in the beginning, recent ones, such as the one in Rome, drew significantly fewer people, sometimes as few as a dozen. Teachers, principals, and administrative employees are all required to have a Green Pass. Students and personnel at universities must have certification in order to enter the grounds. In Italy, over 73% of residents aged 12 and up who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination are fully vaccinated. However, virus experts are concerned that 20% of people over the age of 50 have not yet registered up for the vaccine.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)