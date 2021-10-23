Italy: Scores Of Former Airline Staff Protest Against Lay Off, Salary Cuts

Scores of former flight attendants from the now-defunct Italian airline Alitalia stripped off their uniforms, on Wednesday, as a part of a choreographed protest against layoffs and salary cuts. The demonstration occurred in Central Rome and witnessed about 50 female ex-crew members appearing in their official uniforms and then stripping them down. Chanting ‘We are Alitalia,” all the demonstrators stood on the Campidoglio hill in their colour coded undergarments, according to a report by CNN.

In addition, to pay cuts, the former employees also raised concerns about contracts of those retained by the airliners. As per trade unions, those currently working with the airlines are paid less. Speaking to CNN, one flight attendant reckoned that not have they lost money but also seniority. Under the new contract, they are not told where and when will they be working, they added.

Once the flag-carrier of Italy, Alitalia operated domestically as well as to multiple popular inter-continental destinations. However, its business plunged dramatically over the years and it shut down on October 14. A new airlines-ITA-started flying the next day using some of the Alitalia aircraft and bought its brand. However, as the transition occurred, more than 7, 000 employees that once worked with the country’s largest airlines lost their jobs.

Alitalia is being sold after being the flagship airline company of Italy for 75 years. The buyer company will only retain 3,000 of it's 10,000 employees, which triggered a very Italian protest of the flight attendant ladies ;)

Former Alitalia Employees Have Flash Mob Protest, Strip Off Uniforms https://t.co/fUDXXE2wDj pic.twitter.com/1PKKYOdDia — Ben Schlappig (@OneMileataTime) October 20, 2021

Italy battered with protests

Job losses and pay cuts are not the only issues that have triggered mass demonstrations in the European country. Earlier this month, residents flooded the streets in Trieste and other major cities, protesting against the government’s new COVID-19 'Green Pass' rule. Italy recently rolled out an update mandating the European Union's COVID-19 passport ‘Green Pass’ for the public and private sector workers.

The government warned earlier that any employee found without a health vaccine certificate "will be suspended on the spot” and will not be entitled to pay for up to five days. On Saturday, October 2, the Italian press reported that the anti-vax demonstrators are now widely condemning the Italian government’s move, arguing that the rule infringes their freedom and civil liberties. The government, however, defended the mandate, saying that the step was taken to curb the coronavirus pandemic and avoid outbreaks driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP