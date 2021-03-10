Italy Strongly Disapproves Two-state Deal For Ethnically Divided Cyprus

Italian Foreign Minister on March 9 said that the nation strongly disapproves of any deal to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus that doesn’t conform to an already agreed-upon federal framework that’s spelt out in UN resolutions. According to AP, Luigi Di Maio said that he assured his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, that Italy “very resolutely rejects” any peace proposals that fall outside the parameters of existing agreements and the UN decisions.

The Republic of Cyprus, located in the Mediterranean Sea, is ethnically divided between Greeks and Turks. While Turkey and Northern Cyprus have suggested that a two-state solution was the only way out of the island’s conflict, the other side does not doesn’t support such a formula. Both Cyprus and Greece, have called for a "bizonal federation" as the only solution for the reunification of the Mediterranean island.

On Tuesday, Di Maio said that he and his Cypriot counterpart discussed bolstering energy cooperation as Italian energy company Eni and partner Total of France have secured oil and gas exploration and drilling rights in seven of 13 offshore ‘blocks’ inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. He also said that he underscored his “complete solidarity” with Cyprus over “provocations and unilateral actions” that harm the island’s sovereign rights and which “cannot be tolerated”. Further, the Italian minister made it clear that “Italy stands by the side of Cyprus and Greece” against any violation of their rights.

UN-backed meeting with Cyprus, Turkey and Britain

Meanwhile, next month, the UN chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal meeting on Apr. 27-29 in Switzerland. The meeting would be attended by foreign ministers of Cyprus' three “guarantors” — Greece, Turkey and Britain. Cyprus has expressed a strong will to get on common grounds with Ersin Tatar, who was chosen as the President of breakaway Northern Cyprus in 2019.

The meeting would mark the latest attempt to get both sides ink an accord to establish peace on the Island. The meeting is also jeopardized by Ankara’s recent shift from its call on establishing a federal system consisting of Greek and Turkish speaking nations to the establishment of a sovereign state. Besides, the issue of Cyprus, Turkey and Greece have been at loggerheads on a variety of other matters such as control over a sliver in the Meditation Sea.

(Image: AP)